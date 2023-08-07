The Great Debate: Does sport unite or divide us?

Join us for a lively evening of discussion and debate at the National Library of Australia (NLA) in Canberra as we explore the power of sport to bring us together, or push us apart, alongside a matched exhibition at the NLA. Our esteemed speakers are Academy Fellows and published authors, The Hon Andrew Leigh MP and Emeritus Professor David Rowe who will take the stage to explore this fascinating theme alongside Seriously Social podcast host and journalist Ginger Gorman who will moderate the debate.

The Great Sports Debate promises to be a thought-provoking and entertaining event, with opportunities for audience participation and engagement.

Ticket includes access to the National Library of Australia’s exhibition Grit & Gold: Tales from a Sporting Nation, drinks and canapes followed by the debate at 7pm, followed by Q&A. Proudly brought to you by the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia and the National Library of Australia, with support from Synergy Group.