The HARD Problem of Cybersecurity: Human Behaviour | Australian Cyber Conference

Verizon attributes 82% of cybersecurity breaches to the ‘human element’.

This figure has remained persistently high for several years. The solution is often seen ‘more training’ and ‘more communication’.

To reduce the human risk to cyber security there is a need for a comprehensive understanding of human behaviour, that shifts our response from seeing people as ‘the problem’ in cybersecurity to seeing ‘people as the solution’.

