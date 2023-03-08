The HARD Problem of Cybersecurity: Human Behaviour | Australian Cyber Conference

Verizon attributes 82% of cybersecurity breaches to the ‘human element’.
This figure has remained persistently high for several years. The solution is often seen ‘more training’ and ‘more communication’.
To reduce the human risk to cyber security there is a need for a comprehensive understanding of human behaviour, that shifts our response from seeing people as ‘the problem’ in cybersecurity to seeing ‘people as the solution’.
Hear from Synergy’s David Schmidtchen speak on the above at this years Australian Cyber Conference, at the National Convention Centre in Canberra.
Dr David Schmidtchen is interested in how leaders can invest in developing a strategic and positive approach to information security that places people and culture at the centre of a more resilient, adaptive, and effective security system.
David is a psychologist with a career that spans the Australian Army, the Australian Public Service, and management consultancy. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the University of New South Wales Canberra Business School. He has written three books and published numerous articles on people and culture.
In addition to his ‘academic tendencies’, David brings direct and practical experience in working with senior executives and middle managers to deliver cultural and behavioural change.
Tickets details
Ticket Cost: From $799
https://conference.aisa.org.au/2023-australian-cyber-conference---canberra/delegate-registration/Site/Register
Alyce Lovecchio
alyce.lovecchio@aisa.org.au
Venue
National Convention Centre Canberra