The OPS Program – Leading in a VUCA World

The term VUCA has been around for a while but what does it mean for you? In our panel discussion, we will ask our guests to explore how to be an authentic leader, build collaborative networks, remain agile and survive in an environment that offers continual volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

Join us to hear from:

Andrew Simon – CEO of Yellow Edge,

Thomas Ryan – First Assistant Commissioner Organisational Transformation Group AEC and,

Jessica Hunter – First Assistant Director General ACSC/ASD on leading in a VUCA World.

Drinks, nibbles, and networking included.