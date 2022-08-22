Tools and Skills for Policy Practitioners

2 Day Workshop – in person places only.

Interactive learning suitable for practitioners at all levels. Learn from experts with years of policy experience at all levels.

Co-author of the highly-acclaimed and longstanding Australia Policy Handbook, Peter Bridgman leads a two-day immersion in policy advice and production. Along with experienced policy professional, Nonie Malone, this is a workshop delivered by practitioners, not academics, and tailored to the work on your desk right now.

Topics Covered:

Develop new policy skills and build on your existing skills.

Understand why developing policy advice is hard.

Come away with new tools and frameworks to improve your analysis.

Navigate the complex policy environment.

Distinguish the elements of good policy and learn from policy failure.

Know how to engage stakeholders effectively.

See how policy practitioners lead and manage policy.

Develop confidence in planning and execution for effective implementation and evaluation.

Explore the interface between research, evidence, analysis, implementation and evaluation.

Know how to balance control and flexibility to deal with uncertainty.

Day One: Policy in Context

Policy Issues What is “public policy” and why is it important?

How do issues become policy issues?

Prioritising competing policy issues Policy analysis How do we analyse policy issues?

Analytical tools and concepts

Innovative thinking How to make a difference: policy instruments What tools do we have to make a difference?

Which tools are the right ones?

Understand legislation: when to use it and when not to use it Policy players Methods for effective stakeholder communication

Ministers and Cabinet / Council

The role of the policy analyst

Managing up essentials: influential communication and action

Day Two: Policy in Action

Coordinating policy action inside government Consultation with other agencies

The role and influence of central agencies Policy decision making Policies that make sense to decision makers

Framing policy arguments Implementation and evaluation challenges Implementation as success and failure

How do we know if our policies achieved the desired result? Integrating policy lessons Essentials for good policy making

Dealing with uncertainty and time pressures

Project management for policy and programs

Managing in: maintaining and upgrading your own and your team’s policy capability

Early-bird discount of $200 if payment received by 1 September 2022.