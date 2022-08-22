Tools and Skills for Policy Practitioners

2 Day Workshop – in person places only.
Interactive learning suitable for practitioners at all levels. Learn from experts with years of policy experience at all levels.
Co-author of the highly-acclaimed and longstanding Australia Policy Handbook, Peter Bridgman leads a two-day immersion in policy advice and production. Along with experienced policy professional, Nonie Malone, this is a workshop delivered by practitioners, not academics, and tailored to the work on your desk right now.
Topics Covered:
- Develop new policy skills and build on your existing skills.
- Understand why developing policy advice is hard.
- Come away with new tools and frameworks to improve your analysis.
- Navigate the complex policy environment.
- Distinguish the elements of good policy and learn from policy failure.
- Know how to engage stakeholders effectively.
- See how policy practitioners lead and manage policy.
- Develop confidence in planning and execution for effective implementation and evaluation.
- Explore the interface between research, evidence, analysis, implementation and evaluation.
- Know how to balance control and flexibility to deal with uncertainty.
Day One: Policy in Context
- Policy Issues
- What is “public policy” and why is it important?
- How do issues become policy issues?
- Prioritising competing policy issues
- Policy analysis
- How do we analyse policy issues?
- Analytical tools and concepts
- Innovative thinking
- How to make a difference: policy instruments
- What tools do we have to make a difference?
- Which tools are the right ones?
- Understand legislation: when to use it and when not to use it
- Policy players
- Methods for effective stakeholder communication
- Ministers and Cabinet / Council
- The role of the policy analyst
- Managing up essentials: influential communication and action
Day Two: Policy in Action
- Coordinating policy action inside government
- Consultation with other agencies
- The role and influence of central agencies
- Policy decision making
- Policies that make sense to decision makers
- Framing policy arguments
- Implementation and evaluation challenges
- Implementation as success and failure
- How do we know if our policies achieved the desired result?
- Integrating policy lessons
- Essentials for good policy making
- Dealing with uncertainty and time pressures
- Project management for policy and programs
- Managing in: maintaining and upgrading your own and your team’s policy capability
Early-bird discount of $200 if payment received by 1 September 2022.
Tickets details
Ticket Cost: $2290
https://www.policyskills.com.au/workshop/details/Canberra/168/Tools+and+Skills+for+Policy+Practitioners+
Venue
Canberra