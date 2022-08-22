Tools and Skills for Policy Practitioners

2 Day Workshop – in person places only.
Interactive learning suitable for practitioners at all levels. Learn from experts with years of policy experience at all levels.

Co-author of the highly-acclaimed and longstanding Australia Policy Handbook, Peter Bridgman leads a two-day immersion in policy advice and production. Along with experienced policy professional, Nonie Malone, this is a workshop delivered by practitioners, not academics, and tailored to the work on your desk right now.

Topics Covered:

  • Develop new policy skills and build on your existing skills.
  • Understand why developing policy advice is hard.
  • Come away with new tools and frameworks to improve your analysis.
  • Navigate the complex policy environment.
  • Distinguish the elements of good policy and learn from policy failure.
  • Know how to engage stakeholders effectively.
  • See how policy practitioners lead and manage policy.
  • Develop confidence in planning and execution for effective implementation and evaluation.
  • Explore the interface between research, evidence, analysis, implementation and evaluation.
  • Know how to balance control and flexibility to deal with uncertainty.

 

Day One: Policy in Context

  1. Policy Issues
    • What is “public policy” and why is it important?
    • How do issues become policy issues?
    • Prioritising competing policy issues
  2. Policy analysis
    • How do we analyse policy issues?
    • Analytical tools and concepts
    • Innovative thinking
  3. How to make a difference: policy instruments
    • What tools do we have to make a difference?
    • Which tools are the right ones?
    • Understand legislation: when to use it and when not to use it
  4. Policy players
    • Methods for effective stakeholder communication
    • Ministers and Cabinet  / Council
    • The role of the policy analyst
    • Managing up essentials: influential communication and action

 

Day Two: Policy in Action

  1. Coordinating policy action inside government
    • Consultation with other agencies
    • The role and influence of central agencies
  2. Policy decision making
    • Policies that make sense to decision makers
    • Framing policy arguments
  3. Implementation and evaluation challenges
    • Implementation as success and failure
    • How do we know if our policies achieved the desired result?
  4. Integrating policy lessons
    • Essentials for good policy making
    • Dealing with uncertainty and time pressures
    • Project management for policy and programs
    • Managing in: maintaining and upgrading your own and your team’s policy capability

 

Early-bird discount of $200 if payment received by 1 September 2022.

Venue

Canberra