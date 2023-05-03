Using Systems Thinking to Unpack Problems

Learn how to approach planning, decision-making and management using a holistic approach to mitigate risks in your community and environment.

Whether tackling poverty, inequality, or public safety, these problems are complex and require an understanding of the interrelationships between people, cultural dynamics and the environment in which they live.

In this course, you’ll learn how to apply systems thinking in a practical way to understand the problem and reveal the social, economic and environmental factors that may contribute to it. With these insights you will be able to make better decisions about where to intervene and know which behaviours to target.

We encourage participants to bring their own problem to apply a systems approach. This could be a problem you are currently facing at work or in a personal project.

This course is spread across 7 days, with 15 hours of online learning and 2x 2 hour workshops, providing opportunities to engage with and learn from our in-house researchers.

Designed for self-paced, flexible learning, you will watch videos, engage in online discussions, complete readings, investigate case studies and participate in a peer review activity all within an online forum.

Register to our 7-day short course today.