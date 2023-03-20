[Virtual Event] Achieving secure information sharing at scale, featuring DTF SA and SA Health

Join the discussion
Expanding digital collaboration presents serious challenges for government agencies, who are custodians of confidential and highly sensitive information.
In today’s security landscape, how can government effectively implement a solution that balances efficient collaboration while maintaining control over sensitive information?
Attend the virtual panel to hear from experts within information management, security, and technology on how they’ve addressed the challenges of secure information sharing, organisation wide.
Key Topics
- Addressing the current security challenges that are wreaking havoc for public sector
- The considerations when looking for a solution for sharing information at scale – now and into the future
- Uncovering the meaning of security-first solution to sharing information and why it’s paramount
- Learnings from government agencies across Australia and New Zealand
Panellists
Deanna Flemming
Manager, Records and Information Management
Department of Treasury & Finance SA
Anthony Turco
Chief Technology Officer
Objective
Aleks Wragg
Associate Director, Records Governance & Innovation
Department for Health & Wellbeing, SA Health
Register to attend the event today!
Tickets details
Venue
Virtual