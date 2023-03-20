[Virtual Event] Achieving secure information sharing at scale, featuring DTF SA and SA Health

Join the discussion

Expanding digital collaboration presents serious challenges for government agencies, who are custodians of confidential and highly sensitive information.

In today’s security landscape, how can government effectively implement a solution that balances efficient collaboration while maintaining control over sensitive information?

Attend the virtual panel to hear from experts within information management, security, and technology on how they’ve addressed the challenges of secure information sharing, organisation wide.

Key Topics

Addressing the current security challenges that are wreaking havoc for public sector

The considerations when looking for a solution for sharing information at scale – now and into the future

Uncovering the meaning of security-first solution to sharing information and why it’s paramount

Learnings from government agencies across Australia and New Zealand

Panellists

Deanna Flemming

Manager, Records and Information Management

Department of Treasury & Finance SA

Anthony Turco

Chief Technology Officer

Objective

Aleks Wragg

Associate Director, Records Governance & Innovation

Department for Health & Wellbeing, SA Health

Register to attend the event today!