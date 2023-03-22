[Webinar] Masterclass Commercial Acumen

A free Webinar on commercial acumen for the public sector – a taste of Kiah Academy

Part of Kiah’s ‘Teal Talk’ series

Kiah’s Managing Director John Glenn will provide a taste of Kiah Academy with this 45-minute webinar on Commercial Acumen in the Public Sector. John will provide insights into how industry works, designing better deals, negotiations, contract management – and sometimes just how to be more business-like in day-to-day activities.

When: Tuesday, March 28 @ 9.30am EDT

Where: Online (link will be sent to registrations)

Cost: It’s free.

Register to attend today!