YWCA Canberra She Leads Conference 2023

The She Leads Conference is Canberra’s premier women’s leadership event, bringing emerging and established women and non-binary leaders together with some of Australia’s most inspiring, diverse and accomplished leaders for a packed day of learning and sharing.

This year’s theme is DisRUPT.  As we continue to make gains toward a more equitable country when it comes to gender, we must acknowledge that advancing feminism means embracing leadership that disrupts the systems that drive inequality.

Speakers include Professor Renee Leon, Vice-Chancellor of Charles Sturt University, Distinguished Professor Fang Chen on data science and artificial intelligence, Ms Angela Fredericks of ‘Home to Bilo’ and Latoya Aroha Rule. All have played a significant role as disrupters in our work, culture and social systems effecting positive change and empowering women on their leadership journey.

Tickets details

Ticket Cost: From $425

https://sheleads.org.au/event/2023-she-leads-conference/

Jane Wilson

(02) 6185 2000

sheleads@ywca-canberra.org.au

Venue

National Convention Centre, Canberra